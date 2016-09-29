Action planned to beat school run congestion

Measures are to be taken outside a Bridlington primary school to try to ease traffic congestion and reduce the risk of an accident.

No loading markings will be put down outside Hilderthorpe School, around the junction of Shaftesbury Road and Rosebery Avenue.

That will stop parents dropping children off immediately outside the school gates for a one-hour period in the morning and during another hour in the afternoon.

Hilderthorpe headteacher Kath Carlisle said: “The residents are aware that at certain times of the day it gets very busy.

“We have askedparents to park with consideration for the residents and the children and to think about parking further away from school and walking down.

“It is a very busy corner and we thought about asking about making it one-way but we have been working with the council and residents to try to find a solution that suits everybody.

“We are part of the community and wants everybody to be happy.

“This is about the safety of the children coming into school, that is my number one priority.

“It’s a positive step towards everybody taking responsibility for the parking.”

Mrs Carlisle recognised that parking problems affect all local schools at the start and end of the day.

East Riding councillor Shelgah Finlay is a governor at the school and welcomed the move.

She said: “I am pleased with any measures that ensure a greater level of safety for the pupils at Hilderthorpe Primary School. “