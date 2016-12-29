East Riding so close to top spot in national recycling league table

The East Riding of Yorkshire has moved up to second position in the latest Government recycling league table.

Bridlington residents have been praised for the part they have played in seeing almost two-thirds of all household waste recycled, reused or made into compost in 2015-16.

The county has leapt 20 places in the standings, issued by DEFRA, making it the greenest part of Yorkshire.

Cllr Symon Fraser, the council’s portfolio holder for asset management, housing and environment, said: “I want to pay tribute to the amazing work our residents do in recycling their waste.

“As a council we put the systems and facilities in place, but the success is down to the people of the East Riding for really getting behind us and sorting their rubbish into their blue, green and brown bins.

“These figures are beyond our most optimistic expectations and are a fantastic achievement for the residents and the council’s hard working refuse, waste and recycling staff.”

The only one of the 351 local authorities to beat the East Riding’s score was South Oxfordshire, whose score was 66.6 per cent.