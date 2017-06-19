East Riding College looks for governor

East Riding College, which has a campus in Bridlington, is currently seeking a new governor to join its board.

The governing body is seeking to recruit a person who can bring accountancy expertise and financial audit experience to the table.

The college is very successful with over 4,000 young people and adults accessing a wide range of academic, vocational and professional courses and apprenticeships last year.

It plays an important role in supporting the growth of the regional economy and works closely with the Local Enterprise Partnerships and local employers to ensure the education and training programmes we offer are directly related to the skills required by local businesses.

In 2009, the college opened a brand new campus in Bridlington followed by the new state-of-the-art Flemingate Centre which opened in Beverley in 2015.

Most governors attend 8-12 formal meetings a year but also have the opportunity to attend training, networking events and college events, such as staff conferences, learner focus groups and award ceremonies.

Meetings are held first thing in the morning or in the early evening, mainly at the Beverley campus. Governors are appointed for four years.

Simon Wright, chairman of the corporation said: “We are keen to hear from motivated individuals with time to commit, an interest in education and achieving high standards of learners’ achievements and experience working at a strategic level.

“The successful candidate would serve as a member on the college’s audit committee and as such interest from professionals with accountancy expertise and financial audit experience is sought.

“As an active member of our board and audit committee you would play a vital role in shaping the education of the thousands of people of all ages.”

The closing date for applications is Friday 23 June. Applications forms are available at https://www.eastridingcollege.ac.uk/about-us/governors- and-senior-managers/governors/governor-vacancies.