Duo in the running for White Rose joy

Bridlington’s new tourist information centre is on a shortlist of six at the White Rose Awards.

The ceremony later this month celebrate the best Yorkshire tourism has to offer.

The Bridlington centre, which is part of the new £25m leisure centre, is up against TICs in Aysgarth Falls National Park, Bradford, Doncaster, Hebden Bridge and the Humber Bridge.

Also hoping to taste success at the awards is the RSPB centre at Bempton Cliffs.

It is nominated for the best large attraction category, for venues which attract more than 50,000 visitors each year.

Its rivals include Yorkshire Sculpture Park and the Wensleydale Creamery. The winners will be announced in Harrogate on Monday, November 21.