Driving advice as Bridlington prepares for bad weather

Motorists have been urged take extra care of potential slippery road conditions over the next few days.

With a chance of snow and wintry showers forecast to hit the East Riding in the next two days, as well as high winds, drivers are warned to take extra care on the roads.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s gritting lorries will be out on the roads again later this afternoon to salt the precautionary road network in readiness for the first signs of snow and wintry showers, expected from around 4am to 10am tomorrow (Friday).

The gritting team will be out again in the early hours of Friday re-salting the precautionary road network, and during the day the plan to treat the secondary road network and the busiest footways.

Mike Featherby, the council’s head of streetscene services, said: “Our winter maintenance team will continue to monitor weather conditions and will deploy our gritting lorries to treat where necessary.

“We would advise drivers to take extra care, plan their journey in advance and allow extra time for travel.”

The council is issuing the following advice to help residents drive safely during winter conditions:

* Drive slowly using the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin.

* Manoeuvre gently, avoid sudden braking or acceleration.

* When slowing down, get into a low gear as early as possible and allow your speed to reduce using the brake pedal gently.

* Leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front. Remember, in these conditions it can take 10 times longer to stop than on a dry road.