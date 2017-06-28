Driver Tony is backed by celeb lawyer

A motorist, who has been fined for driving in a bus lane as he tried to enter a supermarket car park, has received support from a solicitor whose clients include a host of A-list celebrities.

Tony Sherwin from Flamborough is appealing against his penalty, after cameras caught him in the lane on Holderness Road in Hull.

Tony pulls into the supermarket

But he contacted Nick Freeman, the lawyer known as Mr Loophole, via social media and has seen his case gain national attention.

Mr Freeman’s clients include David Beckham, Jeremy Clarkson and Jimmy Carr.

He said: “I was also surprised at how many hate messages I’ve received from internet trolls on social media. The reason it went viral was because I sent a tweet to Mr Loophole and he replied in support of myself.

“He just agreed with me that the bus lanes in Hull need an urgent overhaul, they have finally agreed to look at the Tesco store on Holderness Road and I am quite hopeful that the whole case will be dropped even before the tribunal date due to the whole mess of the situation.”

Nick Freeman

Motorists have to cross the bus lane to enter the Tesco car park and Tony is one of a number of drivers who have fallen foul of the road layout.

On his website, Mr Freeman says: “Motorists are advised to give clear signals in plenty of time which are not misleading and do not lead to confusion. The current geographical layout prevents all three aspects of this section of the code being complied with.

“Moreover, with this existing layout, motorists have to cut from the outside lane across the bus lane to access the Tesco entrance.

“ This is not only dangerous but also forces the motorist into the bus lane during prohibited times.”

He added: “Mr Sherwin is correct in stating that motorists in this particular circumstance are being used as cash cows.”