A driver has been taken to hospital after a three-car crash on the way out of Bridlington.

The driver of a grey Vauxhall Zafira was taken by ambulance as a precautionary measure following the incident this morning (October 20).

It took place close the junction of the A165 and Scarborough Road and Grindale Road at around 9.15am.

The other cars involved were a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Citroen C4.

A police spokesman said the road remains open.