'Drill thief drove off from Bridlington store in Mercedes'

Police investigating thefts from a Bridlington store want to speak to a man who was seen driving away in a Mercedes.

Officers say two Makita Combi drills and four Makita Combi kits were pinched from B&Q in Bessingby Road, on Monday (April 11).

A spokesman said: "We are wanting to speak to the man shown in these CCTV images in connection with the incident."

The bearded man was seen leaving the area in a silver Mercedes CLA Sport after 11am.

If you are able to identify this man or can help us with our enquiries please contact us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 215 of 10/04/2017.