Drier and brighter at the end of the week

Here is the latest weather forecast for East Yorkshire, Ryedale and the Vale of York for the week ahead.

After some rain early in the week the outlook for the period between Tuesday to Saturday looks drier with near normal temperatures.

Monday 16 January: Cloudy and grey with patchy rain or drizzle and misty with hill fog.

Tuesday 17 January: A little drier but still cloudy and damp with little if any wind.

Wednesday 18 January: Dry and brighter with a few sunny intervals. Milder.

Thursday 19 January: Dry with a few bright or sunny intervals.

Friday 20 January: Dry with sunny intervals but colder with a frosat at night.

Saturday 21 January and Sunday 22 January: Dry at first but a risk of rain later in the weekend.

Outlook: Milder but wetter.