Dress up and head to Burton Agnes Hall

Burton Agnes Hall will host its annual Superhero and Princess Party this Sunday (23 July) between 11am and 5pm.

There will be plenty on offer for the whole family to enjoy at the event.

Free activities on the day include superhero magic shows, princess pampering, bouncy castles, balloon modelling and a superhero assault course.

Superhero and princess characters will also make an appearance on the day.

Partygoers can enjoy a treasure hunt, navigate the maze, play giant games in the walled garden, chill out in the nature garden, and search for animal figures and woodland creatures in the woodland walk.

A spokesman for the event said: “Children are invited to take part in the fancy dress competition, with fun prizes for the best dressed superhero and princess.”

Usual admission prices to the hall apply (adults £7, OAPs £6.50, children £4, under fives free). Entry to the hall is extra.