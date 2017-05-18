Dramatic late-night rescue in Bridlington

Coastguards and the lifeboat crew pulled a missing person from the sea in a late-night rescue in Bridlington.

They received a call from police at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, asking for help to find a missing vulnerable adult.

The inshore lifeboat was asked to conduct a search of the shoreline and as coastguards arrived, the person was located.

But they entered the water and the lifeboat volunteers had to pull alongside them quickly and pull the casualty into their boat.

The team headed back to the harbour, where the vulnerable adult was assessed by coastguards and passed into the care of waiting paramedics for treatment.