Dr Who star to visit festival

Sylvester McCoy, the seventh Dr Who, will be the special guest when Bridlington Comic Con returns later this month.

Last year’s event, the first of its kind, attracted more than 2,000 visitors to the Spa with children and adults dressing up in a host of super-hero and sci-fi costumes.

Simon Fisher-Becker is known as Dorium Maldovar to Dr Who fans.

Buoyed by the success of the inaugural festival, organisers District 14 Events are promising something bigger and better this time around.

As well as the visit by the former Time Lord, there will be the chance to see award-winning comic artist at work and even light-sabre training sessions for Star Wars fans.

The Comic Con will be held on Saturday, September 30, from 11am to 5pm, with an after show party until midnight.

Guests will also have the chance to meet Mitos Yerolemou, who plays Syrio Forel in Game of Thrones, Dr Who actor Simon Fisher-Becker, Hull’s Jon Campling who has starred in the Harry Potter films and author and BBC TV presenter Kate Russell.

Jon Campling

Co-organiser Claire Jacklin said: “We are very lucky to welcome some amazing comic artists and writers who have worked on a wide range of comics from Marvel to Doctor Who, as well as award winning original work.

“There will be plenty to keep the kids entertained with, face painting, comic con crazy golf, mask making, super hero design, workshops and more

“There will be over 70 memorabilia tables to browse, and for gamers a gaming room full of retro consoles and arcade machines, and a room full of table top gaming and board games.”

Other attractions include a police car from Gotham City and props and exhibits from Back To The Future.

Guests in fancy dress at last year's Comic Con

Artist Russ Leach will be running drawing workshops and there will be prizes for the best fancy dress.

Tickets are £7 for adults and £3 for under 16s with under 5s going in free. Buying in advance from the Spa’s website allows ticket-holders to go in an hour early

“We had big queues last year so we highly recommend booking in advance to get in quickly on the day,” added Claire.

The after-show party will have a bar, live music and entertainment and tickets are £2.