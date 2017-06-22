Don’t miss out on these great events!

Car boot sale
Strawberry Fields, Bridlington, every Thursday, 6am to 2pm
Bridlington’s biggest weekly car boot sale. There are of stalls, demo’s, rides and attractions.
Parking for 2000 cars
Coaches welcome
Huge selection of food outlets
Toilet facilities including disabled
For car boot sellers; there is no need to book your space Simply turn up from from 6am to 9am and you will be directed into a pitch. You will need to take your own display equipment; this may be pasting tables or simply a rug to lay on the floor to display your wares. Marekt traders and those selling new goods welcome.
Entry: £1 per car