The coastguard have successfully retrieved a dog which had gone over a cliff near Bridlington.

A rescue operation was launched at 4.24pm today (Saturday) after the dog, which was being walked by a couple, went over a cliff.

The man had tried to rescue the dog but was unable to do so.

Using specialist equipment, the coastguard teams from Bridlington and Hornsea were able to retrieve the dog, which is reportedly well, despite the ordeal.