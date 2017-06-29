Dog owners warned of microchip scam

Dog owners in Bridlington have been told to be on their guard against bogus websites which claim to update their pet’s microchip details online.

Wardens were set to fine one residents whose information was not up-to-date, even though they had paid £15 to an unlicensed site they had found through a search engine.

Cllr Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for community involvement at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “All dog owners have a responsibility to keep the details on their dog’s microchip up to date.

“In this case, the owner thought they had done the right thing by updating the details online but had fallen victim to a bogus website.

“So not only did they lose the £15 fee and were almost prosecuted but they are also leaving themselves vulnerable to identity fraud as they would have put all their personal details onto this website which could compromise their own security.

“There are a number of bogus websites in operation so I would urge all dog owners to be vigilant and to make sure any sites they are using are approved by the Government.”