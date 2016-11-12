Does the ‘Banksy of Poetry’ cut it?

Hairdressers at a village salon have been left scratching their heads after receiving a mystery poem through the post.

Staff at Shades Of Nature in Sewerby have been sent a rhyme about a robin, thought to be from a writer known as The Banksy of Poetry.

The hand-written poem

“It’s quirky and different and it is a good talking point with customers,” said Kerry Atkinson.

She and her colleagues Nicola Hutchinson, Sarah Barker, Zoe Murray and Anna Kitchen, and owner Vicky Wilson have been left baffled by the delivery.

The handwritten poems always arrive in white text on a black background, and the envelope which was sent to Sewerby has a Lancashire postmark.

Kerry said: “We had a look and it seems he has been sending poems out to different hair salons across the country.

“Nobody has a clue who he is but I think he just wants to bring a bit of friendliness and brighten up people’s days.

“It arrived by post. The owner Vicky opened it and said ‘we’ve been sent a poem, its a bit random’.

“I had read an article about it and knew he had sent them to Leeds , Scarborough and Wales and other places.”

The poem is identical to one sent to hairdressers in Huddersfield and Wakefield earlier this year.

There were also a series of reports of different odes being received by salons in Sunderland, Teesside, York and Cardiff last year.

“It’s a lovely poem,” said Kerry. “But we don’t know why we were chosen.

“Maybe it is was because we are called Shades of Nature and the poem is about a robin.

“It has certainly left us wondering. “Some salons have received more than one poems, and have been getting more on a weekly basis so we will have to wait and see if we get another one.”