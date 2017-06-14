‘Doctors say I can’t do it – but I will show them’

Joseph Nowicki has terminal cancer and has been told to rest up and take it easy by the experts.

But Joseph has got no intention of following his doctor’s advice.

Instead, he will be leaving Bridlington harbour tomorrow morning, cycling back to his home town of Derby, to raise money for children with cancer at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The 63-year-old said:“They keep telling me I can’t do it and I am going to prove them wrong.

“I was diagnosed with cancer 17 months ago and I decided I am just going to carry on.

“The doctors keep telling me to calm down, and 40 people I have met during my treatment, have died in this time. But my idea is while you can walk and get out and about, you should get out and enjoy it.”

Last year, he walked from Derby to Skegness, a distance of 99 miles.

The cycle route is longer than that, but he is still hoping to complete this week’s challenge inside a day-and-a-half.

“It’s going to be very hard but I am determined to throw the paperwork back in the doctors’ faces,” vowed Joseph, who was born in Dewsbury.

“I used to do a lot of cycling with my fishing gear down the river bank in my younger years.”

He has happy memories of Bridlington and has been a regular visitor to the resort down the years.

He remembers staying in guest houses in Lansdowne Road and said: “I have always come fishing in Bridlington.

“When I was first diagnosed as being terminal, I came up and went out on one of the fishing boats.”

He will set off from the harbour at 10.30am tomorrow and the first stage of the journey will take him towards the Humber Bridge.

It is not the shortest route back to the East Midlands but Joseph is confident he will have the energy to complete the challenge and he wants to raise around £1,000.

Joseph will have collection buckets for people to make donations at the start and along the route, but there is also an online fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Yvonne-Gwendoline-Nowicki