Do you have what it takes to challenge poker star John?

Scarborough’s Opera House Casino is inviting challengers to take on an international superstar poker player in a tournament this weekend.

Bridlington grandfather John Hesp stunned the world of poker when he scooped £2million at the World Series in Las Vegas.

The 64-year-old caravan salesman came fourth out of 7,000 players in July after initially paying £10,000 to enter the competition, with his distinctive jacket, Panama hat and unorthodox playing style.

John will compete in his first UK tournament since his Las Vegas experience on Saturday in Scarborough.

Becky Shaw, of Scarborough Opera House Casino, said: “It’s good to welcome a ‘Local Celebrity’ being as how he is from Bridlington.

"It’s great that even after his success in the World Poker Series he is still keen to support the local poker scene.

“We feel very privileged to be hosting this event and are very much looking forward to working with John throughout the afternoon and evening.”

The tournament starts at 2pm with a £50 buy in, £5 registration fee and £5 to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Competitors begin with a £15k starting stack, half price top up of £25 for £10k at any point before the break, with one re-entry before 5pm.

Up to 82 players can be held in the card room with registration now open until 5pm on Saturday by calling or dropping into the casino.