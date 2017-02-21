Distinctive new-look taxis hit the streets

Have you spotted the striking new taxis on the streets of Bridlington yet?

Hackney carriages with a white and green design, feturing the Yorkshire rose, have hit the road as part of a pilot scheme.

The new taxi colours

Malcolm Malton and Kevin Collins, both taxi drivers from Bridlington, have agreed to take part in the trial and fully support the introduction of the livery.

Malcolm said: “I was fully in support of the livery which is very distinctive and makes the vehicles easy to recognise and I would urge all taxi drivers to get on board as it does create an East Riding brand.”

Kevin added: “The livery also helps promote public safety.

“People will start to recognise the livery and know that the driver of the taxi they are about to get in holds the correct licences.

“I think this is a great idea.”

The move has been brought in by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s licensing team and was passed by councillors at a meeting earlier this year.

The aim is to make it clear that the distinctive vehicles are official licensed taxis which meet all the rules and regulations.

The council said drivers in other areas which had brought in a standard taxi design had seen an increase in trade, because it was seen as a more professional service by customers.

Cllr Stephen Parnaby, OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The majority of the taxi trade have fully supported the introduction of the livery and I have also seen the very positive reaction of people when they see the vehicles on the rank.

“The vehicles are very distinctive, and while the colours and the symbol are not identical to those of the council, they are similar and can reassure customers that when they get into one of these taxis the driver holds all the correct licenses.

“I am also proud that this council is leading the way when it comes to protecting the public as theirs, and the drivers’ safety, is paramount.”

All Hackney carriages in the county will switch to the white and green design by 2020, making it the first scheme of its kind in the Humber region.

Cllr Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for community involvement and local partnership at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are delighted with the appearance of the new East Riding livery. It is instantly recognisable to customers as one of our licensed taxis.

“This is a new safety measure and will raise professional standards within the trade.

“We look forward to seeing more taxis with the new livery on our taxi ranks soon.”

The council also believes the move will help to clamp down on unlicensed taxis.

It said drivers raise regular concerns about the loss of trade to alleged touting by private hire vehicles and taxis licensed to other areas, so clear livery will make enforcement much easier.