Display victory for White Rose

Celebrations are in full swing at White Rose Lodge Care Home in Bridlington after winning a Christmas Challenge competition.

Residents and staff have just received a trophy and vouchers for all their hard work and outstanding display.

The competition is held by UK Care providers The Maria Mallaband Care Group and Countrywide Care Homes with their 74 residential and nursing homes across the UK, Scotland and Northern Ireland participating.

Residents at White Rose Lodge all got involved in creating the display and are thrilled to have won the competition.

Dariusz Orszulewski, Care Manager said “We were overjoyed to have won the competition. It was lovely to see residents, relatives and staff all getting involved to create the wonderful display.

“The display was the talk of the home and created many arts and crafts afternoons.”