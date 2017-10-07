Discover science behind RSPB work

The RSPB is offering people the chance to find out what scientists do all day – and it involves more than just sitting in a laboratory.

Members of the RSPB’s Centre for Conservation Science team will be at the Bempton Cliffs nature reserve on Saturday 14 October to give visitors a fascinating insight into their vital work.

Science is at the very heart of conservation – from tracking seabirds using satellite tagging on feeding expeditions to analysing the diet of certain species to assess how food intake changes as sea temperatures rise.

As part of Biology Week, which runs from 7 to 15 October, visitors to the Bempton site will be able to find out from the scientists how they are helping the seabirds on the cliffs.

For the puffin lovers, the scientists will also be sharing some of the early findings from Project Puffin – a ‘citizen science’ investigation, combining the latest technology with data collection by members of the public.

Sarah Aitken, Bempton Cliffs’ visitor experience manger, said: “This is a unique opportunity for members of the public to get the inside information on our amazing seabirds from those studying them on the front line.

“Our colleagues have amazing stories to tell about how they uncover evidence that is used to underpin recommendations that can make the difference between life and death for some species.”

The event runs from 10am to 4pm and usual admission charges apply.