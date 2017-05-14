Diamond sparkles in Staxton success

Staxton took the early initiative in the Beckett League Premier Division, beating champions Staithes by 34 runs.

They laid down a useful total of 220-9 with the bat, as Rohan Diamond (70) and Chris Dove (70no) scored the runs, S Pearson (4-32) and Tom Steyert (3-74) taking the wickets.

In reply, 69 from Rich Hegarty, Richard Ward's 40 and 48 from Brad Lewis gave Staithes some hope, but three wickets for Diamond and Brett Crowe, linked with 2-16 from Nick Ringrose, took them out for 186.

Cayton's Harry Holden had a solid afternoon when his team beat Ebberston by 43 runs.

Both Holden and Tom Sixsmith hit half centuries, with T Ward (37) and Ryan Woodhead (29) also contributing. There wree two wickets each for Eddie Swiers, Frankie Beal and Reece Milner to limit the progress to 213-9.

Jonny Mason and Jake Finnigan compiled knocks in the 40 to spark the response, but Holden's 4-52 and two wickets apiece for James Ward and Sixsmith put it to bed.

Forge Valley maintained their fine start to the season with a win by eight wickets against Nawton Grange.

Jame Greenlay was the top scorer for Grange with 30 as Nasar Khan's 3-8, Charlie Tindall's 3-9 and James Tindall's 3-35 took them out for 93.

Joe Bradshaw's 42 and 30 not out from Lewis Wannop guided Valley over the winning line.

Scalby flexed their muscles as they beat Cloughton by 132 runs.

Jon Barton, Chris Malthouse and Brad Walker all reached the 40s for Scalby, with Adam Waugh making 33, though four wickets from Aaron Virr pegged them back to 241-9.

Pete Beard's 5-24 and 3-16 from Paul Hesp ended Cloughton's ambitions, though D Thompson's 46 and Jack Hakings' 26 caused Scalby a few problems.

Filey claimed a six-wicket win against Seamer.

Josh Dawson's 4-39 and two wickets for Ryan Baldry restricted Seamer to 141-9, despite 39 from Gregg Chadwick.

Filey then made 143-4 to pass with target, with Tom Fitzgerald's 48 not out, Josh Dawson's 36 and James Gilbank's 34 leading the way. Adam Morris took three of the wickets to fall.

Heslerton won the Ryedale deby against Settrington by eight wickets.

Jonty Routhwaite's unbeaten 57 was the batting highlight for Settrington, with Andy Slaughter and Dan Jeminson pegging them back to 142-9 with three wickets each.

Paul Bowes then remained undefeated on 72 and Rob Middlewood reached the 40s to push Heslerton to the lion's share of the points.

In Division One, Mulgrave made it three wins from three, beating Bridlington 2nds by 121 runs.

Aaron Leeman set them on the right track with 108 not out, with Chris Clarkson adding 30 in a total of 212-7. Ben Ibson grabbing 3-27 and Tom McMeeken 2-34..

Brid were them bowled out for 91, as Andrew Cass (3-15), Mark Jackson (2-10) and Chris Thompson (2-21) doing the damage.

Tom Pateman had a good outing for Brompton in their win by seven wickets against Wold Newton.

Pateman (4-25) linked up with Pete Webster (5-25) as only Mark Southwell's 26 shone in Newton's total of 98.

The all-rounder then reached the 40s to lead his side to victory.

Flixton 2nds hit an enormous total of 308-5 in their win by 216 runs against Wykeham.

Youngster Jake Hatton led the way with 89 and he was followed by knocks from Matthew Dandy (76), James Clark (48no), Luke Smith (27) and Jack Walmsley (26). Ethon Pashby came out the best of the Wykeham bowlers with 3-49.

The reply was short-lived with Smith grabbing three wickets and Finley Ward, Hatton and Clark all taking two to bring things to a close.

Great Habton wrestled a 56-run victory from Thornton Dale.

Habton made an attainable 165, led by Rob Featherstone's 31, Tom Sigsworth taking 4-40 and Colin Lockwood 3-22.

Dale were then gunned down in their retort, Tris Midgley bagging fine figures of 4-6 and Tom Richardson's 3-24 seeing them off.

Sherburn were the four-wicket winners against Staxton 2nds.

Andy Dove managed 33 and Dan Blanchard 23 for Staxton in the face of the bowling of Phil Pickard with 4-15 and Jamie Thomson with 3-30 as they ended on 149.

Kyle Outhart's 3-47 gave Sherburn some worrying moments, but 33 from Dan Simpson and a knock in the 20s from all-rounder Thomson guided them home.