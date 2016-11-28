Detectives appeal to witnesses after assault outside Bridlington nightclub

Witnesses to a violent assault outside a Bridlington nightclub last night are being urged to contact police.

Detectives are appealing for independent witnesses following the assault outside Utopia at around 4am on Sunday (November 27).

Police say two men were ejected from the nightclub following an argument, but that violence spilled out onto the streets.

A police spokesman added: "Once one of the men – a 24-year-old man – was allegedly kicked and punched on the floor by the other, with members of the public coming to the victims aid. Then a short distance down the road the same man was assaulted again.

"The victim sustained bruising to head and face including black eyes.

"A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and released on police bail pending further enquiries till a date in December."

Anyone who witnessed the first and second alleged assaults are urged to call 101 quoting crime reference number 2231702 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.