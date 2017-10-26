Details of switch-on are revealed

Bridlington’s Christmas lights switch-on event will take place on Saturday, December 9.

The decorations around the town will be lit up before then, but the centrepiece - a 30ft tree in King Street - will be illuminated at 4pm.

Father Christmas and Mrs Claus will join the mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Cyril Marsburg, to push the button.

Throughout the day, there will attractions and entertainment.

A children’s fancy dress competition will be held between 2pm and 3pm and there will be a find the pantomime characters competition.

Local choirs and musicians will be performing during the afternoon and there will be a selection of food and drink stalls, as well as an all-day market with craft and Christmas gift stalls.

Last year’s Christmas lights in Bridlington were switched on by Yorkshire military hero Ben Parkinson MBE, the most seriously injured serviceman to survive after the conflict in Afghanistan.