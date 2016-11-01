David helps the Hinge

A Sheffield man who spent two weeks sleeping rough is walking to Bridlington this month to raise money for two projects which help the homeless.

David Staley, who is 30, will be taking on the challenge in aid of the Hinge Centre in Bridlington, and the Cathedral Archer Project, which helped him during his darkest days back in his home city.

He will set off on his 80-mile walk next Friday, and volunteers at the Hinge are planning a celebration even when he arrives in Bridlington the following day.