David goes through the pain barrier on his 90-mile walk

There was plenty of drama along the way, but sponsored walker David Staley finally arrived in Bridlington.

His trek from Sheffield included an unscheduled detour to Hull Royal Infirmary, because of the condition of his feet after the first part of the 90-mile route.

Bridlington mayor Coun Liam Dealty welcomes David Staley to the town

Despite the unplanned visit to the casualty department, David put his walking boots back on the next day and completed his challenge.

He was raising money for The Hinge Centre in Bridlington and a similar scheme in his home city, which works with the homeless.

Volunteers from the Hinge met him at Driffield and accompanied him on the final stage of his walk.

“Several of us met him and it really lifted his spirits,” said Chris West, chairman of trustees at the Hinge.

Conditions were awful as he walked to Bridlington

“The weather was fine on Friday for him but it was very wet on Saturday.”

“David said the last half-hour was the worst, he literally hobbled over the line.

“He was absolutely determined and he can say he completed the walk.

“It was great that he was greeted by the mayor of Bridlington and that The Pavilion put on a welcoming party for him.

Volunteers from The Hinge Centre accompanied David on the last leg of his 90-mile walk

“There were dramas on the way here, but despite having to go to hospital, he did it.”

On his Facebook page, David, who is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter, said: “There has been blood, sweat, tears and countless blisters but this Birley Owl has smashed it.”

He celebrated with a couple of well-earned pints with his girlfriend Katie and some of his supporters at The Pavilion.

David had found himself homeless earlier this year and spent two weeks on the streets of Sheffield.

Police pointed him in the direction of the Archer Project, which got him back on his feet and he now has a full-time job in a call centre.

“I didn’t want to be homeless but I found myself in a situation where there was no other way at the time.

“It could happen to anyone,” he said.

He wanted to give something back to the organisations which had helped him in his darkest days.

The 90-mile walk from Sheffield to Bridlington was his first effort, but there are more to come.

Chris said: “David wants to do further fund-raising walks, he is very, very enthusiastic.

“He is going into schools in Sheffield, encouraging children to make shoeboxes filled with essentials for homeless people and he has offered to do the same in Bridlington.”

The final total of money he has raised is still being counted but fund-raising efforts in Bridlington have brought in around £500 already.

Anyone who wants to donate to The Hinge Centre to mark David’s achievement can visit https://make-a-donation.org/campaign/fundraising-90-mile-walk.