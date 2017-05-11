Daughter to brave the shave so mum doesn't face chemo alone

A “crazy and brave” daughter will shave her head this weekend before her mum begins chemotherapy for a rare form of cancer.

Carly Warren, 36, will shave her head on Sunday to raise funds for Macmillan after her mum, Anne Bacon, was diagnosed with stage four anaplastic thyroid cancer in March.

“Mum needs to have chemotherapy and I told her way back in March when she was diagnosed that if she needed it, I would shave my head. So that's what I'm doing,” said Carly.

“I don’t want her to fell that she’s going through this on her own. She’s so proud of her hair and so am I, mum’s so proud I’m willing to go to this extreme.

“She is my best friend in the whole world.”

But Carly isn’t doing it alone, at an event at The Star Inn on Sunday May 14, she will be joined by brave family and friends who will have their chest, legs and back waxed for the cause.

Carly’s dad, Kevin Bacon, will have his chest waxed to add to the fundraised for his wife.

While close friend Gordon Moore will have his back waxed and Ben Malone and Josh Wilkinson will have their legs waxed.

“I don’t feel like I’m doing it on my own,” added Carly. “So many people are helping and they say it’s all down to me - but I don’t feel like that.

“The response has been absolutely amazing. People I don’t even know have offered their help on Sunday and people and business have doneated. Their words of encouragment are amazing.”

So far Carly is just short of hitting the £400 mark, having originally set out aiming to raise £200.

Anne and Kevin Bacon are foster parents and Carly says she’s lost count of how many children the couple have cared for over the 15 years they’ve been doing it.

“They are very well respected by their social workers,” added Carly, who has given up her job to help following the diagnosis.

Carly will brave the shave on Sunday and the event at The Star Inn will start at 1pm.

Everyone is invited to come along. There will be cake sales, a raffle and tombola.

“I just hope it will be a good day everyone can enjoy.”

To donate click here.