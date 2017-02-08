Cycle group on the hunt for members

Love cycling but not sure you are ready for competitive racing?

Or maybe the Tour de Yorkshire’s return to Bridlington has inspired you to get on your bike again after years out of the saddle.

Paul Bennett and Dave Balls set up the Ride n Ramble Group

The Ride n Ramble group is looking for new members to join its twice-weekly on and off-road rides.

It was set up by Bridlington Round Table members Paul Bennett and Dave Balls two-and-a-half years ago as a way of getting fit.

Paul said: “There are not many biking groups around here and we wanted to do something.

“You can go out and be somewhere absolutely beautiful without travelling too far.

“The furthest we have gone as a group so far is 40 miles, but we tend to do around 20 to 25 miles.

“Sometimes we do off-road routes through muddy fields which are much harder, so we might only go 10 miles.

“We go out towards Kelk or head towards Scarborough and we are working towards an event at the Peak District later this year.

“It’s a social group, and we always make sure the person at the back doesn’t get left behind.

“But once you get into a group, it becomes a biking experience and you’ll be surprised what you can achieve.

“Shorter rides and walks are available as a group, as we understand that some people like the idea of going biking or hiking but feel they need to build up confidence, strength and stamina.

“Talk to us and we can find the best routes to accommodate your fitness until you smash through the old you and believe in the new you.”

The club meets on Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings, and the cyclists head to the Marine Bar on Bridlington seafront for refreshements afterwards.

All rides are free and there is no membership involved, simply turn up and ride, or even borrow one of the group’s bikes if you are a complete beginner.

For more details visit the Ride n Ramble Bridlington group on Facebook.