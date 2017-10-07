Cut hedges call to halt path dangers

Residents of Bridlington are being reminded to trim their own private hedges and trees which overhang paths and roads to prevent them from causing an obstruction.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s streetscene enforcement team said overgrown vegetation can become a nuisance or even a danger to pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

This is a particular problem for individuals with prams and pushchairs and people in wheelchairs, who need a clear pathway of adequate width to pass.

Last year the council dealt with 280 reports of overgrown vegetation.

The streetscene team will first approach residents with a polite request to trim overhanging vegetation but, if no action is taken, it can serve a 14-day notice requiring the work to be carried out.

If all warnings are ignored, the council will do the work itself and recover all expenses from the resident.

Councillor John Barrett, portfolio holder for operational services, said: “It’s important that paths and roads are kept clear for everyone to use without any obstructions.

“Overgrown hedges and branches can force pedestrians out into the road and can even cause injuries to people.”