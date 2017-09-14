Cruse volunteers move into their new office base

Volunteers from the Bridlington branch of Cruse Bereavement Care held their first drop-in session at their new home last week.

For many years, the group had been based in a room at the Half Moon pub in Prospect Street, but when it was sold earlier in the year, the charity was given a month’s notice to leave.

After an appeal in the Free Press, Murray Hills solicitors stepped in to offer the volunteers a room to meet members of the public. The first drop-in took place last Wednesday at the office in King Street and volunteers will be there on the first and third Wednesday of every month between 10am and 1pm.

Jean Goad from the Bridlington branch said: “We exist to promote the well-being of children, young people and adults who have been bereaved and to help them understand their grief and cope with their loss.”