Cruse looking for a new home

The sale of a pub has called time on a charity’s use of its home for the past two decades.

Cruse volunteers are desperately trying to find a new base, so they can continue to support people who have suffered a bereavement.

A statement said: “We have been serving Bridlington and the surrounding areas for the past 25 years, and have been based at North Street for almost 20 years, in a building owned by Enterprise Inns, which is part of the Half Moon public house.

“Unfortunately for us, this has now been sold and we only found out about it on April 25.

“We have been given notice to clear the building by May 15.

“We are devastated as this building has provided a meeting place for people who are bereaved to come to terms with their loss and receive support.

“We are desperate for premises where we can continue to help bereaved people to move forward with their lives.

“Cruse is a charity which relies on donations for its existence, so we do not have money to be able to pay commercial rates for premises.”

The charity runs a drop-in session twice a month in Bridlington.

Anyone who can help find a new base is asked to email hull@cruse.org.uk