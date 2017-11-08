Crowds to line promenade to welcome new lifeboat

Bridlington’s new lifeboat will arrive in town for the first time on Sunday lunchtime.

Crowds are expected along the promenade, around the new lifeboat station, to welcome the Shannon class vessel, which is due at its new base at 1.22pm, because her operational boat number is 1322.

The new boat is called the Antony Patrick Jones

Chris Brompton, Bridlington RNLI’s station mechanic, added: “Our volunteer crew can’t wait to start their new chapter of lifesaving with the Shannon and we’ve really enjoyed our recent training ahead of her arrival.

“The state-of-the-art vessel is 50% faster than our current all-weather lifeboat and this will ensure that those in need are reached even more quickly than before.”

It has been named after a local man who bequeathed a large amount of money to Bridlington RNLI, which helped to fund the new boat.

Antony Patrick Jones was an only child and spent his childhood and young adult life in Bridlington. He was a keen horseman and was involved with assisting in Riding for the Disabled and also enjoyed swimming.

The ceremonial bell was rung eight times as the Bridlington lifeboat Antony Patrick Jones 13-22 was lowered into the water in Poole.

His late mother, Constance Jones, was an active member of Bridlington Ladies Lifeboat Guild.

RNLI lifeboat operations manager, Keith Turnbull, said: “The arrival of Bridlington’s Shannon class lifeboat has been much anticipated. We really hope that as many people as possible turn up to witness what promises to be a truly historic occasion.”