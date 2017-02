Police have cordoned off part of Promenade as they investigate how a woman sustained a serious head injury.

Ambulance staff called police to the scene, close to the junction with Trinity Road, in the early hours on Monday morning.

The woman has been taken to Scarborough Hospital for treatment and officers are trying to establish how she picked up the injury.

Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 53 of Monday, February 27.