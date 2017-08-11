Woman charged after midnight fight

A woman has been charged with being drunk in charge of a child after a late-night argument in Bridlington.

Police said one of their officers was assaulted when they went to investigate the incident.

A nine-month old child who was with the woman also had minor injuries.

An investigation has begun and police want to hear from any witnesses. They said two women began arguing in Quay Road, just before midnight on Friday, August 4.

Officers arrested a 31 year-old Bridlington woman on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a child.

Once in custody, the woman is then alleged to have assaulted a police officer. She has since been released under investigation.

If you witnessed the women fighting, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 17 of 05/08/17.