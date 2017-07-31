Video: Copycat climbers scale Humber Bridge - and now face being taken to court

Two young men face a private prosecution after posting an online video of themselves trying to climb to the top of the Humber Bridge.

The pair - branded "mindless idiots" - travelled to the bridge last Wednesday, breaching security, before scaling one of the bridge's giant cables, hundreds of feet above traffic, wearing Go Pro action cameras, but no safety gear.

But they turned back a short distance from the top after security cameras spotted them.

They were spoken to by police, later telling viewers, who have seen the video online more than 458,000 times: "Apparently we didn't commit a criminal offence. We got let off.

"They said: 'Don't do it again.'

"They can't prosecute us - they asked up to wipe the footage."

One of the pair scales a giant cable hundreds of feet above traffic

However it appears that the Humber Bridge will take civil action against them.

A spokesman criticised the copycat attempt, which followed one by the four-strong Night Scape group from London in May.

He said: “We will be pursuing a private prosecution against the individuals involved for breach of our byelaws, which prohibit people from climbing the Humber Bridge in this manner.”

The men chose the only access point which had yet to have extra security installed following the incident in May. The work has now been completed.

Video posted online boasts: "They can't prosecute us."

The spokesman added: “We have always maintained that it would be impossible to stop absolutely everyone. Experienced climbers, who have no regard for their own safety and that of others, and who are determined to reach the top, will try to bypass whatever security is in place.”

Dave Roberts, coxswain of the inshore lifeboat Humber Rescue, blasted the "mindless idiots", adding: "One does it and they are all at it like lemmings. They want to see the consequences (of someone falling). It's not a pretty sight."