Travellers ‘not linked’ to rise in Brid burglaries

Bridlington’s police chief has said his team do not believe the increase in burglaries in Bridlington over the summer was linked to the arrival of travellers.

Insp Rob Cocker was giving his regular update to Bridlington Town Council at their meeting last Wednesday.

Speaking about crime levels over the summer, he said: “Into the peak season in Bridlington, we had a run of burglaries on the north side of town, so we increased our patrols in that area. They are now back to normal levels.

“We also had a series of thefts from vehicles over the summer, but a lot of those, we felt, were cars which had not been closed properly, rather than forced entry. As ever, we would advise people to lock their cars and don’t leave valuables on display.”

Councillors pressed the inspector on whether the spike in burglaries coincided with the arrival of the travellers who set up camp on the fields at Sewerby Heads.

“In Bridlington, burglaries are more generally linked to Class A drug use,” he replied.

“When travellers come in, there can be an increase in crime, but we haven’t got any information that they were involved in any burglaries.”

Insp Cocker said that levels of anti-social behaviour over the summer had been in line with the expected levels but action had been taken against groups of youths.

He said the cuplrits had been split into an ‘upper tier and lower tier’.

“The upper tier were the ones were expected of being involved in crime,” said Insp Cocker. “One of those has just been sent to prison for nearly six months. We have imposed a criminal behaviour order on another and we anticipate further charges against some of those groups.”

He said the police’s early intervention team had been working with younger members of the groups in a bid to stop them falling in with the wrong crowd and committing offences.

“It (anti-social behaviour) still remains my priority in the run-up to Christmas, although we have had good success on that.