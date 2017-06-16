Teenager stabbed in street

Police are investigating after a teenager was allegedly stabbed in Bridlington yesterday.

Emergency services headed to South Street, near Bridlington Spa, at around 2.15pm but the victims injuries are not thought to be serious.

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the ambulance service who reported that a 16-year-old boy had been assaulted and sustained an injury to his neck.

“The injury, which appears to have been caused by a sharp implement, has been treated at Hull Royal Infirmary and is considered to be superficial.

“Enquiries are ongoing at present into the circumstances of the incident.”

Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 280 of June or Crimestoppers on 08000 555111.