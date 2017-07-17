Teenage cyclist suffers serious head injuries

Police have confirmed that a teenage cyclist who was airlifted to hospital yesterday evening has sustained serious head injuries.

The 18-year-old was riding on the A164 when he was involved in an accident with a blue Citroen Berlingo at the junction with Bessingby Gate.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called to the scene just after 5.30pm and took the cyclist to hospital in Middlesbrough. The driver of the Citroen was uninjured.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 498 of July 16.