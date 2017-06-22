Stab victim is ‘lucky to be alive’

A teenager was stabbed in the back as he walked to the shop to buy a pint of milk with his sister in Bridlington.

The attack happened in broad daylight and left the 16-year-old with a wound four inches deep, according to his family.

“He was lucky the knife went in sideways, because if it had gone in straight, I could have been talking to him in a chapel of rest,” the boy’s mother told the Free Press.

“He had only gone to the shop for a pint of milk with my daughter and her boyfriend.”

The attack happened at around 2.15pm last Thursday in South Street.

The victim’s sister said she had gone to speak to a friend when she saw a scuffle across the road.

“I saw the guy with a knife. We lifted my brother’s T-shirt up and realised he had been stabbed. There was blood all over his T-shirt and lots of people came out of the shops to see what happened.

“He passed out so we sat him on a chair but he wasn’t responding so we called an ambulance.”

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the ambulance service who reported that a 16-year-old boy had been assaulted and sustained an injury to his neck. The injury, which appears to have been caused by a sharp implement, has been treated at Hull Royal Infirmary and is considered to be superficial.

“Enquiries are ongoing at present into the circumstances of the incident.”

Despite police saying the injuries were “superficial”, the boy’s sister said she believes the victim is lucky to be alive, and they were amazed he was released from hospital later that day.

They said he has stayed in bed in recent days as he recovers from the ordeal.

The family also said they have been disappointed by the lack of information from police about how the investigation has progressed.

They claimed they have not been visited by an officer in the days since the attack.

Police told the Free Press that as of yesterday morning, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 280 of June 15 or Crimestoppers on 08000 555111.