Shotgun 'disguised as walking stick' among 120 weapons handed in to police stations in Yorkshire

Dozens of shotguns, air rifles and handguns have been handed into police in North Yorkshire as part of a campaign to surrender weapons.

North Yorkshire Police launched the weapons amnesty campaign this month, asking people to anonymously hand in dangerous weapons to police stations across the region.

And the force has revealed that more than 120 weapons have now been surrendered during the first week.

They include 31 shotguns, 55 imitation handguns or air pistols, 18 air rifles and a large amount of ammunition.

Other unusual weapons surrendered include two ornamental swords, six knives, a crossbow and a shotgun disguised as a walking stick. .

Police forces across the country are taking part in the campaign, which is being coordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS).

It aims to give people a chance to dispose of a firearms or ammunition by handing them anonymously to police stations.

Sergeant Dave France, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "We’ve had a really good response to the surrender so far with a wide range of firearms, ammunition and other weapons being handed in at our police stations across North Yorkshire.

“At this rate we’re on course to pass the total of firearms handed in during the 2014 surrender.

“I would still urge anyone who is in possession of gun and other weapons to surrender them to the police safely and anonymously.

“Each weapon we retrieve reduces the chances of it ending up in the hands of criminals and has the potential to save a life.”

Guns, weapons and ammunition can still be surrendered at the following police stations in North Yorkshire, including in Richmond, Malton, Harrogate, Scarborough, Fulford Road, Selby, Skipton, and the force's headquarters in Northallerton.