Promenade closed after road accident

Drivers are being asked to avoid Promenade in Bridlington because the road is blocked after an accident.
Police said three vehicles were damaged, near to the leisure centre, but there are no reports of any injuries.
EYMS has confirmed buses in the town centre are having to divert along Trinity Road but it warned of congestion ‘throughout the whole town, causing big delays’.
The road remains closed while police remove vehicles and debris.
