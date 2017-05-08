Police target bikers who hit 100mph mark

Police have caught motorcyclists travelling at almost 120mph in East Yorkshire.

They are using an unmarked bike, fitted with state-of-the art speed detection equipment, to try to catch those riding dangerously on two wheels around Bridlington.

Operation Achilles will run throughout the summer months to make the roads safer for motorcyclists.

Casualty Reduction Officer Simon Carlisle said, “We are concerned about the number of motorcyclists speeding on our rural roads, many travelling well over 100mph. Already this year two motorcyclists have lost their lives, we just want to try and prevent further deaths and serious injury collisions.

“Since the start of April we have been out with the unmarked bike each weekend. Over the Easter weekend a number of motorcycle riders and car drivers were reported for speeding offences.

“Most of which were on the B1248 across the Wolds, around Wetwang and Tibthorpe. One motorbike was clocked at 118 miles per hour, two others at 100mph and several over 90mph.

“Some speeding riders, reported for offences, are referred onto a ‘diversion from prosecution’ course. This means that they are not prosecuted for the offence as long as they attend a classroom based course.

“These diversionary courses are not an option for offenders at higher speeds, who will face court with a view to disqualification”

“Our message is to both drivers and riders – please slow down on our rural roads and give consideration to other road users.”