Police search for youths who tried to burgle pensioner’s flat

Three teenagers who were disturbed as they tried to burgle the home of a woman in her 70s went back to the flat and smashed a window.

Police said they want to trace three youths, aged 16 and 18, who were wearing grey hooded tops.

They tried to gain access to the flat in Rectory Walk through a ground floor window at around 11.45pm last Wednesday, but ran off before returning and causing the damage.

Anyone with any information can call 101, quoting log 643 of November 1.