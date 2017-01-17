Police catch dozens in drink-drive campaign

Police found almost 50 drivers who were not safe to be behind the wheel because of drink or drugs during a Christmas campaign in the Humberside force area.

More than 1,000 motorists were asked to provide a breath test during December, with more than 10% of those assessed following a road accident.

In total, 43 were found to be over the drink-drive limit and four tested positive for being under the influence of drugs.

Casualty Reduction Officer Barry Gardner said, “Drink driving sadly continues to be an issue on the roads of our area. These results show that you don’t have to be involved in a collision to be stopped and breath tested.

“These 43 drivers chanced getting behind the wheel of their car and drove under the influence of alcohol. They will now face the magistrate who will decide on the penalty.

“This could be a 12 month driving ban, a criminal record, a fine of up to £5,000 or up to six months in prison or both.

“These 43 drivers face far reaching impacts on their lives, they could lose their jobs, face the loss of independence as they will not be able to drive, face the shame of having a criminal record.

“When they get their licence back they will face increase in car insurance costs and may be effected by travel restrictions to countries such as the USA.”

Police admitted drivers under the age of 25 were giving them the biggest cause for concern. Almost 200 of the campaign’s tests were on young drivers, seven of them being positive.