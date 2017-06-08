Money taken during supermarket break-in

Bridlington’s Tesco store is open as usual today despite a break-in overnight.

Intruders forced their way into the supermarket, off Hilderthorpe Road, at around 2.30am this morning (Thursday), by smashing a window.

Store manager Giles Baugh

Manager Giles Baugh said: “The people who broke in stole some money from the till drawers.

“However, all we keep in there is low demonination coins, so even though they went to eight tills, it was only a small amount of money.”

He said the cost of damage to the broken window was likely to be more than the money taken from the tills.

Staff were alerted by the store’s security system and attended immediately.

Mr Baugh said: “Police were on the scene within a matter of minutes and apprehended some suspects for questioning, and they have taken away CCTV and forensic evidence.”

The store opened as usual at 6am after a clean-up by staff.