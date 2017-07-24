Man wanted by police could be in Leeds or Bridlington

Leicestershire Police searching for a wanted man believe he may have links to various parts of the north of England.

Sean Cawthray, also known as Perry, is known to have links to Leeds and Bridlington as well as Suffolk.

Humberside Police is asking that people living and working in those areas keep a look out and contact their local police station or Leicestershire Police if they see him.

Cawthray, 46, recently changed his name to Perry and also uses the surname Goldthorpe. He was last seen at his probation-approved address in Leicester city centre at 2pm on Monday June 19. He failed to return later that day, and as a result is in breach of his prison licence.

If you recognise his photograph don’t approach him but call Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting incident number 95 of 29 June.