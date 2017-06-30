Man jailed for keeping dangerous chemicals at his Bridlington home

A chemist who caused Bridlington streets to be evacuated for two days last year has been jailed.

Gert Meyers, who supplied chemicals to men who were later said to have been arrested for terrorism offences, has been given an eight-month sentence and will spend four months behind bars.

Gert Meyers at his home in Oxford Street

Hull Crown Court has also ordered that he must get rid of all the chemicals before the end of this year.

Police and a bomb disposal squad were called to his home in Oxford Street last August, an operation which cost £36,000 and saw 40 homes evacuated.

At an earlier hearing, he admitted possessing nitric acid, hydrogen peroxide, potassium perchlorate and potassium chlorate — all of which require Home Office approval.

He was charged under the Poisons Act and had been due to be sentenced in April but the hearing was postponed until this afternoon.