A man suffered a deep cut to his arm after a woman hit him with a glass in Utopia bar in Bridlington.

The victim was chatting to a woman when another woman approached them and after a brief disagreement, she lashed out.

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further enquiries.

The incident happened at around 3.40am on Saturday and police are keen to speak to two Driffield women who were speaking to the man before the assault.