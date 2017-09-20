Man fined for microchip offence

A Bridlington man must pay £120 after failing to keep the details on his dog’s microchip up to date.

Adrian Walker, 58, of Elma Avenue, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Beverley Magistrates’ Court today.

The court heard how Walker’s dog had ended up at the kennels owned by East Riding of Yorkshire Council in March where dog wardens discovered the details on the microchip were incorrect.

Walker was told the details needed updating when he collected his dog, and despite being reminded on a number of occasions by the dog wardens, the information was not changed.

The details had still not been changed when he attended court although he gave assurances the details would be updated within a week.

He was fined £40, has to pay costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £30.

David Howliston, environmental control manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “It costs around £16 for dog owners to update the details on a microchip.

“There was plenty of opportunity for this dog owner to change the details and had he done so it would have avoided a court appearance, fine and costs.

“All dog owners must ensure the details on the microchip are correct as failing to do so is breaking the law and we will prosecute.