Man attacked during night out

Police are investigating after a 31-year-old Bridlington man was assaulted in the early hours of Friday morning.

The victim was on a night out in the town when he was allegedly attacked from behind by a man who knocked him to the ground and kicked him.

The incident happened on Lansdowne Road outside the Lounge Bar between 2.30am and 3.30am.

The man suffered bruising to his face and body.

If you witnessed the incident and can help police with enquiries, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting 149 18/08/17.